Galway bay fm newsroom- A community retrofit programme to help homeowners make their homes more warm and cosy and reduce energy bills is to be launched this evening.

It’s being run by Galway Energy Co-operative in partnership with other local agencies in the Westside area of the city.

The group has organised a community information meeting for people who are interested in getting involved.

The first meeting will take place at 7 this evening at Westside Resource Centre.