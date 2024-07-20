Community celebration in Abbey to honour Patron Saint of the parish Feichin
Published:
-
-
Author: Sport GBFM
~ 1 minutes read
A community celebration will be held in Abbey in East Galway tomorrow to honour St. Feichin, the Patron Saint of the parish.
Mass will be celebrated in St Feichin’s Cemetery in Lackan, to mark the birth of the Saint in 580 AD, which is 1,444 years ago.
Visiting priests from home and abroad will Concelebrate the special Mass at 7 tomorrow evening.
Those attending the event are asked to go to the village of Abbey and follow the direction signs.
A large car park is available while there is also covered seating, and refreshments will be available after the Mass.
