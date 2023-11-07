Community Alert Groups urged to be more proactive coming into winter

Community Alert Groups are being urged to be more proactive coming into winter.

That was the message coming out of last night’s public meeting in Loughrea, hosted by the County Joint Policing Committee.





With a 33% increase in the amount of burglaries carried out in County Galway compared to this time last year, it was noted that action needs to be taken to ensure these groups are efficient coming into the winter.

The infrequency of texts going out to the public to advise them of suspicious or criminal activity in certain areas was a focal point of the meeting.

Our reporter Leah Hogarty attended the meeting at the Meadow Court Hotel and spoke to Galway East Deputy Sean Canney about the text alert system:

However Sergeant Michael Walsh, Garda Crime Prevention Officer, says it’s not just up to the Gardaí and that everyone needs to take action:

