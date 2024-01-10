A commitment has been given to carry out a speed and traffic survey for the old Galway road and the N65, which passes through Loughrea and Portumna

Several councillors have raised the dangers of both roads and the need for increased safety measures at a recent meeting of the Loughrea Municipal District.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Councillors were informed that a commitment was given before Christmas to carry out surveys in relation to both roads.

Councillor Shane Curley says while there’s still a responsibility for drivers slow down, routes such as the old Galway road need increased safety measures

The post Committment given for traffic and speed survey for N65 and old Galway road appeared first on Galway Bay FM.