Commendations for two Gardaí involved in rescue from water in Kinvara
Two members of the Gardaí have been awarded Commendations with Distinction following their rescue of a man from the water at Dunguaire in Kinvara earlier this month
Garda Randal Considine and Garda Shane Riddell have been presented with the commendations in Gort Garda Station by Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche
At around 4.45pm on Thursday of last week the two Gardaí were on duty when they got a call to a small rocky outcrop near Dunguaire Castle
As many locals would do when the tide is out, the man had walked to the rocky outcrop which is only a short distance from the shore.
Killian Kenny, aged in his 70s, was wading back to the mainland when his left foot and leg became trapped in rocks and the tide began to come in dangerously quickly.
When the two Gardaí arrived at the scene, only Mr Kenny’s head was visible above water.
Garda Shane Riddell ran for a life buoy while Garda Randal Considine swam to the man and managed to free him from the rocks, and swim him back to shore, where emergency services were waiting.
Mr Kenny made a full recovery and at today’s presentation thanked the Gardaí for their fast response, saying “had it not been for you, I wouldn’t be here.”
