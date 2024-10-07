Commendations award to two Gardaí involved in Dunguaire rescue

-
Two Galway Garda heroes have been awarded Commendations with Distinction following their rescue of a man from the water in Kinvara.
Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche presented the awards to Garda Randal Considine and Garda Shane Riddell at Gort Garda Station on Friday, after their efforts the previous Thursday had pulled pensioner Killian Kenny from the incoming tide at Dunguaire Castle.
And Mr Kenny, who is in his seventies, was also present to again thank the two Gardaí for saving him after he had become trapped on the rocks.
Killian Kenny was wading back to the mainland when his left foot and leg became trapped in rocks and the tide began to come in dangerously quickly.
Garda Riddell ran for a life buoy while Garda Considine swam to the man and managed to free him from the rocks, and swim him back to shore, where emergency services were waiting.
“Had it not been for you, I wouldn’t be here,” Mr Kenny told the two men.
“The tide rose so fast, I could feel it coming up to my shoulders, then I could feel it coming to my chin. Randal, after going down to release my boot from the rocks, swam me back to shore. It was heroic.
“Had it been two minutes later, chances are it would be a different story,” Mr Kenny said.
Receiving his commendation, Garda Considine told Mr Kenny they were just glad they got there in time.
“We got a bit of a shock when we looked over the wall and could only see your head. We’re happy to have got you out and safely back to your family,” he said.
“Right place, right time,” added Garda Riddell.
Superintendent Ollie Baker of Galway County East Community Engagement said that the response in Garda management was ‘one of total admiration for what the two members did’.
“They just acted on instinct and it is a real testament to them; everything they did was phenomenal,” he said.
“It gives me great comfort that we have members of that calibre working in our area and responding and understanding the need to have an immediate response.
“It was a real team effort, and it must have been a frightening, shocking and exhilarating experience all at the same time,” he added.
Pictured: Garda Dara Melia, Garda Brendan Talty, Garda Shane Riddell, Superintendent Ollie Baker, Kathleen Kenny, Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche, Killian Kenny, Inspector Georgina Lohan and Garda Randal Considine at last week’s special function.
