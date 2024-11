The number of commencement notices for new homes in Galway city and county is set to end 2024 on a record high.

2,178 commencement notices have been issued across Galway – almost twice as high as every other year since 2014.

In the city, 922 notices were issued between January and October – compared to just over 200 in 2023.

While in the county, 1,256 notices have been issued so far in 2024 – compared to just over 600 last year.