Commemorations of first Dáil to switch to Claregalway tonight

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Celebrations to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the first Dáil are to switch to Claregalway this evening.

Lectures entitled ‘Revolution at the Ballot Box: County Galway and the 1918 General Election’ by Dr. Conor McNamara and ‘From Suffrage to Soloheadbeg: Reflections on the First Dáil’ by Síobhra Aiken are to be held.

They’ll begin at 7:30pm this evening at the Claregalway Hotel.

It’s part of a series of celebrations being held around the city and county today.