Commemoration event for Cumann na mBan leader Julia Morrisey to take place in Athenry
A commemoration event will take place in Athenry this weekend for a key figure in the 1916 rising.
Julia Morrisey, the leader of Cuman na mBan, will be honoured on the 50th anniversary of her death with a procession through the town for her contributions to the fight for Irish Independence.
The procession will leave the 1916 Commemorative Garden at 11:45 this Saturday morning, and participants will then make their way to the Old Abbey Cemetery.
During the rising, the Athenry woman led a group of 50 volunteers and continued to be involved in the fight after the Rising
Galway West Sinn Féin Deputy Mairéad Farrell will deliver the main oration
