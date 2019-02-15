Comfortable wins for the Premier Division top two

By Mike Rafferty

For 24 hours at the weekend Athenry took over the leadership of the Western Hygiene Supplies Premier Division with a comfortable success over Merlin Woods/Medtronic; but it was an advantage that did not last too long as Mervue United overtook them with an even easier win over bottom side Bohemians the following day.

They were the only two games played in the top flight and two goals in each half allowed Athenry ease to a comfortable 4-0 home success over newly promoted Merlin Woods/Medtronic.

Cathal Fahy gave them an early advantage as Gary Forde set up the opportunity, before Forde then converted from the penalty spot after Dan Cunningham was fouled in the box.

Generally in control of proceedings for the duration, they added another brace on the resumption as Stephen Cunningham and Cole Connolly found the net, with Stephen Realaigh and Seamie Crowe providing the assists.

With Mervue United playing bottom side Bohemians, there was always a strong chance that Athenry’s new position would be short lived, and so it proved as Gareth Gorman’s side easily saw off their fellow city side 7-1 at Millar’s Lane.

The only major excitement came in the opening minutes as Tommy Walsh headed in a Jason Molloy delivery for the opener, but literally from the restart, Jonathan Molloy set up Namanja Spasojevic to tie up matters at 1-1. It was certainly the highpoint of the contest from a home point of view, as Mervue very quickly took control of proceedings and crashed home five more goals before the break.

Jason Molloy was one of three Molloy brothers in action, as Tommy also lined out with the table toppers; while Jonathan tried to pull the strings for a Bohemian side that are struggling to overcome a poor start to the season.

Jason had a huge influence on proceedings, as he provided the assists for the opening three goals, as Barry Moran and Enda Curran helped the visitors open up a 3-1 advantage.

Despite all the goals conceded, Bohemians’ Andreas Binder played the proverbial blinder between the posts and indeed only for a series of top class saves the outcome would have been even more emphatic.

