Comer is eager for Galway to fly out of the blocks

FIVE years after making his championship debut in a 19-point drubbing of London, Galway captain Damien Comer is hoping the Tribesmen can produce a similar performance in their opening defence of their Connacht SFC title.

Comer, who is not expected to return to competitive action until mid-June following a foot operation, got his first taste of championship action against London in Ruislip in 2014. The Annaghdown juggernaut was introduced in the 51st minute for Corofin’s Micheal Lundy in the 3-17 to 0-7 win.

Galway were wary going into that fixture five years ago. The previous season, London had defeated Sligo at home before seeing off Leitrim in the provincial semi-final. In the Connacht decider, however, Mayo were not as forgiving, beating the Exiles 5-11 to 0-10.

London found Galway in a similar vein of form in 2014. After just six minutes, Micheal Martin had 1-2 on the board. The contest was over at half-time — London had just two points to show for their efforts — and manager Alan Mulholland could afford to empty his bench, which he duly did.

“Yeah, we got a couple of early goals which would have settled everything,” recalled Comer. “There is always that doubt and you have to go straight for it. They are going to be targeting the game; they are going to be training hard for it. It is a big occasion for London and the teams that go over.

“It is their day. They want a bit of success or a bit of a story out of it. So, we have to be well prepared for it. If we are prepared, we shouldn’t have any problems but you never know. It all comes down to the day and, hopefully, we will get the result.”

In theory, Galway should win this one pulling up. The Tribesmen were just a couple of kicks away from claiming a place in the National League Division 1 final where as London finished their Division 4 league campaign bottom of the table.

