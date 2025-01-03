  • Services

Coláiste Muire Máthair students bring phone pouch project to BT Young Scientist Competition

Published:

  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Coláiste Muire Máthair students bring phone pouch project to BT Young Scientist Competition
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Three students from Coláiste Muire Máthair in the city are bringing their phone pouch project to the BT Young Scientist Competition

Adam Cooke, Boyuan Guo and Jasmine Polinar qualified for next month’s competition with their ‘Digital Natives, A Yondr Pouch Proposal’.

The fifth year students analysed the pros and cons of the phone pouches in the school community.

Our reporter Chloe Nolan spoke to them about how they went about the project:

Three other projects from students in Coláiste Muire Máthair have also qualified for the BT Young Scientist competition.

The other projects include ‘Have science books evolved enough to include sufficient female scientist references?’, ‘A Ukrainian Perspective: Using a modified PERMA-Profiler test to gauge how content Ukrainian students are in schools in Ireland’ and ‘How our poor voice perception makes us an unreliable ear witness’.

The competition takes place at the R.D.S in Dublin from Thursday 9th to Saturday 11th January.

