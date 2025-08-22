  • Services

Coláiste Lurgan and Welsh youth organisation the Urdd to perform outdoor concert in Connemara

Published:

Coláiste Lurgan and Welsh youth organisation the Urdd to perform outdoor concert in Connemara
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An outdoor concert in Connemara tonight is to feature Gaeltacht College Coláiste Lurgan and Wales’ largest national youth organisation the Urdd

Space restrictions at the college mean it’s not open to the public but it will be livestreamed on the TG Lurgan site and socials from 8 tonight

This will be the ninth time the two organisations have come together for a co-production

This week approximately 400 young people from TG Lurgan and 31 from the Urdd are attending Coláiste Lurgan.

Tonight’s showpiece will be Fleetwood Mac’s hit song Dreams in a mix of both the Irish and Welsh languages

The finale will feature performances by professional bands with previous TG Lurgan members

