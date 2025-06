This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Over 7,000 students in Galway are into day two of Leaving and Junior Certificate Exams.

They began with English Paper One yesterday, and today the Leaving Certs will take on English Paper 2 and Engineering.

Nationally, a record number of students are sitting the Junior and Leaving Cert exams this year – and they run until June 24th.

Students at Colaiste Bhaile Chlar in Claregalway told Chloe Nolan how they felt English paper One went yesterday: