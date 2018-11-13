Cold water thrown on plans to ban election posters in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Cold water has potentially been thrown on plans to ban election posters in the city.

The matter arose at last evening’s meeting of the City Council – where Councillor Pearce Flannery proposed the measure.

Councillor Flannery argues that election posters are extremely detrimental to the environment and a health and safety hazard.

He told last evening’s meeting of the City Council that if no-one could erect them, then no-one could claim to be disadvantaged.

However, City CEO Brendan McGrath stated he would need to seek legal advice on the matter – as he suspected it was not possible to proceed with such a ban.

For more on this story tune in at 11…