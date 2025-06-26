  • Services

Cold water poured on proposal for free parking in Ballinasloe

Published:

Cold water has been poured on proposals for free parking in Ballinasloe.

Local councillors argue one hour of free paid parking would be a badly needed shot-in-the-arm for local businesses.

But a meeting at County Hall this week heard it would create a hole in the cash-strapped local authoritys annual budget.

Some councillors from other districts also suggested if it’s free in one town, it has to be free in all towns.

Fine Gael Councillor Alan Harney believes it can be done

