Cold water poured on proposal for free paid parking in Ballinasloe

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Cold water has been poured on proposals for free paid parking in Ballinasloe.

Local councillors argue one hour of free paid parking would be a badly needed shot-in-the-arm for local businesses.

But a meeting at County Hall this week heard it would create a hole in the cash-strapped local authority’s annual budget.

Some councillors from other districts also suggested if it’s free in one town, it has to be free in all towns.

Fine Gael Councillor Alan Harney believes it can be done

