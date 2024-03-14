Coláiste Bhaile Chláir win €10,000 in LIDL Plus LGFA Rewards Scheme
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Local shoppers have helped Coláiste Bhaile Chláir win €10,000 in the Lidl Plus LGFA Rewards Scheme.
The school, along with three others, was a runner up in the video competition, which was decided by public vote.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The money will go towards facilities, equipment and resources for Coláiste Bhaile Chláir’s Ladies Gaelic Football team.
Lidl has invested more than €700,000 in LGFA clubs and secondary schools through the Lidl Plus Rewards scheme over the past three years.
The post Coláiste Bhaile Chláir win €10,000 in LIDL Plus LGFA Rewards Scheme appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
First gathering of county councillors in Williamstown in 35 years
The first gathering of county councillors in Williamstown in 35 years has taken place. The county...
Galway Professor, who worked with Cillian Murphy, gets international award for children’s rights work
A University of Galway professor will be honoured with an international award for his life-long a...
Works begin on €2m refurbishment of Portumna Court House
Works have begun on a two million euro refurbishment of the Portumna Court House building. The mi...
Cabinet Minister to be asked to intervene in stalled N59 upgrade works
Galway County Council is to write to a Cabinet Minister to seek his intervention on stalled N59 u...
Galway rain warning shortened by Met Eireann
The status yellow rain warning for Galway will now expire at 4pm. Met Éireann had initially issue...
Grow Remote Galway to host ‘After Work Meetup’ this evening for remote and hybrid workers
Volunteer group Grow Remote Galway is this evening hosting its first ‘After Work MeetupR...
Portershed announced new childcare facility Seomra Bábóg
PorterShed has announced a new childcare facility, to aid working parents. Seomra Bábóg allows ch...
Plans for new footpaths and cycle lanes to Oranmore train station won’t be completed until 2026
An active travel scheme in Oranmore – which aims to create cycling and pedestrian links to ...
Demand for Gardai to seize and impound vehicles responsible for illegal dumping on city outskirts
There’s a demand for Gardaí to hit illegal dumpers “where it hurts” – by ...