Colaiste an Eachreidh students call on Galway public to enter road safety awards
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Students at Coláiste an Eachreidh in Athenry are encouraging people across Galway to get involved in this year’s “Leading Lights” road safety awards.
Last year, Coláiste an Eachreidh won the secondary school category of the awards, run by the Road Safety Authority.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
They honour contributions made by individuals, organisations, communities, businesses and schools to reduce serious injuries and fatalities on our roads.
Nominiations are now open for the 2023 Leading Lights Awards, and further information is available at RSA.ie.
Caoimhe Killeen has been speaking to students at Coláiste an Eachreidh about their winning project last year.
More like this:
County planners reject plans for significant housing estate in Athenry
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for a new housing estate in Athenry consisting of 91 new hom...
Sod officially turned on new Adult Cystic Fibrosis building at Merlin Park
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The sod has been officially turned on the new Adult Cystic Fibrosi...
Athenry principal says teacher concerns about assessing own students Leaving Cert “comes from good place”
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Teachers reservations about assessing their own student’s Le...
Monivea to get €25,000 in flood relief funding
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Monivea is to get €25,000 in flood relief funding. The Office of P...
Galway professor says AI is a significant challenges for educators
Galway Bay fm newsroom – University of Galway Professor Michael Madden says artificial inte...
Galway to light up purple and host swim events to support World GO day
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway will light up purple today and host a number of swim events...
11,000 people in Galway spend over an hour commuting to work or school
Galway Bay fm newsroom – CSO figures show that more than 11,000 people across Galway spend ...
New rents in Galway almost €300 higher than existing rents
Galway Bay fm newsroom – If you are a new renter in Galway you could be paying up to €300 m...
Glinsk Creggs Group Water Scheme celebrates its quadruple win at national awards
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Glinsk Creggs Group Water Scheme has been celebrating its quadruple win ...