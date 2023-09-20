  • Services

Colaiste an Eachreidh students call on Galway public to enter road safety awards

Published:

https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/9fg8td/ck-rsa-pkg.mp3
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Students at Coláiste an Eachreidh in Athenry are encouraging people across Galway to get involved in this year’s “Leading Lights” road safety awards.

Last year, Coláiste an Eachreidh won the secondary school category of the awards, run by the Road Safety Authority.


They honour contributions made by individuals, organisations, communities, businesses and schools to reduce serious injuries and fatalities on our roads.

Nominiations are now open for the 2023 Leading Lights Awards, and further information is available at RSA.ie.

Caoimhe Killeen has been speaking to students at Coláiste an Eachreidh about their winning project last year.

