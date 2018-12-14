Cois Cladaigh in concert for cancer charity

Cois Cladaigh Galway will present its annual Christmas concert in the city’s St Nicholas Collegiate Church this Saturday, December 15, at 8pm in aid of Breast Cancer Research.

The concert entitled Trees will include a mix of Christmas music by living composers from around the world including Latvian Erik Esenvalds’ setting of Joyce Kilmer’s poem Trees, Rosa Mystica by Chrysogonus Waddell from the USA and My Lord has Come by Will Todd of the UK. The title of the concert comes from the setting of Kilmer’s poem.

The programme will also include early music by Hynryk Issac and JP Sweelinck.

Cois Cladaigh’s concerts have become an integral part of Galway’s music calendar as the choir showcases work from lesser-known composers from around the world. In all, for this Saturday night’s performance, the choir will sing music from eight countries and in six languages.

Funds raised will go to Breast Cancer Research which was founded in 1991 here in Galway by Professor Fred Given as the National Breast Cancer Research Institute. Its aim was to increase awareness and improve access to treatment and conduct international quality research into breast cancer

Tickets for this concert are available at the door and cost €15 and €10.