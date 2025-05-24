Coillte welcomes decision by Galway County Council on planning permission decision for Derryclare

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The state-owned commercial forestry business Coillte have welcomed the decision by Galway County Council to grant planning permission for its proposed peatland redesign project at Derryclare.

The large-scale project will see 340 hectares of Peatland Forests redesigned for climate and ecological benefits over a 10-year period.

Key objectives of the project will include peatland rehabilitation, promoting regrowth of bog and heath and creating new native woodlands, which will collectively reduce carbon emissions.

The works at Derryclare will include tree removal, drain blocking and the control of invasive species, and it is expected to inform future Coillte peatland redesign projects across Ireland.

In a statement, Coillte said the announcement marks a significant and positive step forward in the delivery of their strategic ambition to redesign 30,000 hectares of Peatland Forests by 2050

They added that the immediate next step is to review the planning permission in detail, including the conditions set out by the Council, and incorporate them into their plan.