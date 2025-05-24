  • Services

Services

Coillte welcomes decision by Galway County Council on planning permission decision for Derryclare

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Coillte welcomes decision by Galway County Council on planning permission decision for Derryclare
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The state-owned commercial forestry business Coillte have welcomed the decision by Galway County Council to grant planning permission for its proposed peatland redesign project at Derryclare.

The large-scale project will see 340 hectares of Peatland Forests redesigned for climate and ecological benefits over a 10-year period.

Key objectives of the project will include peatland rehabilitation, promoting regrowth of bog and heath and creating new native woodlands, which will collectively reduce carbon emissions.

The works at Derryclare will include tree removal, drain blocking and the control of invasive species, and it is expected to inform future Coillte peatland redesign projects across Ireland.

In a statement, Coillte said the announcement marks a significant and positive step forward in the delivery of their strategic ambition to redesign 30,000 hectares of Peatland Forests by 2050

They added that the immediate next step is to review the planning permission in detail, including the conditions set out by the Council, and incorporate them into their plan.

More like this:
no_space
National award for local SPAR manager

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMBrian Joyce of SPAR at the Galway Plaza in Killtullag...

no_space
Galway Sports Partnership launch Activity Play Hubs systems for Galway City

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway City Sports Partnership have launched Activity...

no_space
Galway photographer’s new book showcases Irish insects as never seen before

Insects are ‘the little things that run the world’. They pollinate our crops, decompose waste, ae...

no_space
Galway launch for new book on rich heritage of West Mayo’s placenames

On a warm summer’s evening that might have been specially created for a long rural walk, a group ...

no_space
Roundstone rallies to restore its playground after Storm Éowyn damage

Roundstone has rallied to restore its playground that took a battering in Storm Éowyn. The com...

no_space
Galway based tourism companies attend event in Milan promoting direct flights from Italy to Knock

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway based tourism companies are attending a touris...

no_space
Landowner wins legal challenge to have residential status restored to Coolough lands

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA landowner has won a legal challenge to have residen...

no_space
Pupils hold special outdoor concert in Castlegar for Biodiversity Week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMYou wouldn't think it looking out the window this eve...

no_space
Lucky Galway prize bond holder scoops €50,000 in today's draw

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA lucky Galway prize bondholder has scooped €50,000 i...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up