Cocaine charge after Galway City hotel arrest
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Ronan Judge
~ 2 minutes read
By Ronan Judge
The case of a man accused of possession of cocaine and criminal damage at a hotel in Galway City has been adjourned to a later date.
Jason Mitchell (30), with an address at 11 Baile an Chóiste, Headford Road, appeared at Galway District Court on three charges related to alleged events at the Radisson Red Hotel, Crown Square, Joyce’s Road, on September 3.
He is charged with possession of cocaine contrary to section 3 of the Misuse Drugs Act and an offence contrary to section 4 of Public Order Act 1994 as amended by section 22 of the Intoxicating Liquor Act 2008.
That offence alleges the accused was present in a public place in an intoxicated state to such an extent as would give rise to reasonable apprehension he might endanger himself or any other person in the vicinity.
A third charge states that at the same location and on the same date, Mitchell did without lawful excuse damage property — a vehicle belonging to Volkswagen Financial Services Ireland, contrary to section 2 (1) of the Criminal Damage Act.
Sergeant Joanne McGhee handed in a schedule of the accused’s arrest, charge and caution.
Sgt McGhee said Mitchell was previously granted station bail and there was no objection to bail.
Judge Fiona Lydon granted an application for legal aid and the case was adjourned to a later date.
Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme
Pictured: Judge Fiona Lydon
