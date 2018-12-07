Coastguard helicopter deployed following reports of missing man in Galway Bay

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Aran Islands RNLI Lifeboat was launched this afternoon following reports that a man had gone missing while out on a boat in Galway Bay.

The alarm was raised around lunchtime – and a Valentia Coast Guard Helicopter was deployed to assist in the search effort.

The Aran Islands RNLI lifeboat had been taking a local resident for medical treatment at the time of the reported incident, but was temporarily diverted.

However, it turned out to be a false alarm and the man reported missing was discovered safe and well a short time later.