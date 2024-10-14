Coastal walk fundraiser to say thanks

A Galway woman whose husband passed away suddenly from a brain aneurysm two years ago has generously donated €7,788 to the Acute Stroke Unit at University Hospital Galway (UHG) in his memory.

Mina McNamara wanted to do something to show her appreciation of care given to her late husband Paul, a native of the Claddagh in Galway City.

That’s why the 8km Paul McNamara Memorial Walk Fundraiser, now in its second year, took place last July with all proceeds going to NLN Quest Brain Injury Services and the Acute Stroke Unit, UHG.

“Paul enjoyed the outdoors, particularly the route along the Wild Atlantic Way on the Clare coast, which overlooks Galway Bay,” said Mina.

“We both enjoyed this walk because it took in the best of both of our counties, and so it was only fitting that this was the route for our memorial walk to remember Paul,” she added.

On behalf of the staff, Emma Carter, Clinical Nurse Manager 2, Acute Stroke hospital, UHG, thank Mina for this generous donation.

“We are very grateful to Mina and to everyone who supported the event, for their time and effort in raising funds for the Acute Stroke Unit. This donation will help us do even more to improve the patient’s journey,” she said.

Pictured: Mina McNamara handing over the cheque to Dr Ruairi Waters, Stroke Consultant; with Eileen Flynn, ADON; Ann Carrick, CNM3; Emma Carter, CNM2, Acute Stroke Unit; Evelyn Newell, Physiotherapist; Ruth Keeley, Physiotherapist.