Coast Road into Oranmore to get major overhaul this year
The Coast Road in Oranmore – a busy commuter route into the city – is to get a major overhaul this year.
Last year, Galway City Council carried out resurfacing works on the road towards the village, which stopped at the county boundary.
A meeting this week heard that the crossing point is extremely obvious, as cars start to bump and rattle due to the stark difference in road quality.
But at County Hall, engineers confirmed to Councillor Liam Carroll that significant works will be carried out later this year to complete the works into Oranmore.
Councillor Carroll says it’s long overdue as it’s an extremely busy road.
