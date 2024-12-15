  • Services

Services

Co-Options for Galway City and County Councils near completion with remaining conventions this evening and tomorrow.

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Co-Options for Galway City and County Councils near completion with remaining conventions this evening and tomorrow.
Share story:

Plans are progressing for co-options to Galway city and county councils to fill the vacancies caused by the success of General Election candidates

Fianna Fáil’s card carrying members in City West will meet tomorrow night in the Ardulaun Hotel at 8pm to select a member who will fill the council seat vacated by John Connolly following his election to the Dail.

Two candidates have been nominated. They are Michael Crowe and Val Hanley.

In Oranmore/Athenry, the selection convention to fill the council seat vacated by Albert Dolan will take place this evening at 8 p.m. in the Raheen Woods Hotel in Athenry.

Three candidates have been nominated. They are Sean Broderick, Shelly Herterich Quinn and Rachel Hoade Scully.

In The Tuam Electoral Area, Siobhan McHugh was selected on Thursday Night to take the seat vacated by Pete Roche

Siobhan narrowly beat Pete’s niece Olivia Rooney at a Fine Gael convention at the Ard Rí Hotel in Tuam.

Galway Bay FM News understands that all parties are keen to get the seats finalised as the Seanad elections are due shortly, where city and county councillors hold votes

 

More like this:
no_space
RNLI launch Christmas fundraiser to support volunteers in Galway

The RNLI is launching its annual Christmas fundraiser, which helps support the vital work carried...

no_space
Galway STEM students receive scholarships to boost female participation numbers

Eleven Galway women were amongst 82 students from across seven Irish universities who have been a...

no_space
Medical device firm’s €6.5 million funding boost

A Galway-based medical device company innovating in maternal health has announced it has secured ...

no_space
Café emphasises the importance of Gaeltacht business supports in new campaign

The award-winning POTA Café in Connemara is featuring in a campaign launched this week by Údarás ...

no_space
Local MEP urging EU to review animal tranportation regulations with common sense

A Local MEP is urging the EU to review the animal transportation regulations with common sense. M...

no_space
Galway GAA man tells stories of his youth in debut book for cancer charity

By Aoibhe Connolly A well-known Galway GAA man whose New Year’s Resolution was to write his fi...

no_space
Ahascragh Distillery honoured with Greener Planet award at Foodies 2024

The thriving Ahascragh Distillery has added another string to its bow after it was announced as t...

no_space
Scholarship allows Kinvara native to return to education after life working at sea

A Galway man who went to college as a mature student after spending much of his working at sea ha...

no_space
City councillors adopt the 2025 budget with a 6 per cent increase in commercial rates

City councillors have adopted the 2025 budget with a 6 per cent increase in commercial rates. The...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up