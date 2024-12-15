Co-Options for Galway City and County Councils near completion with remaining conventions this evening and tomorrow.

Plans are progressing for co-options to Galway city and county councils to fill the vacancies caused by the success of General Election candidates

Fianna Fáil’s card carrying members in City West will meet tomorrow night in the Ardulaun Hotel at 8pm to select a member who will fill the council seat vacated by John Connolly following his election to the Dail.

Two candidates have been nominated. They are Michael Crowe and Val Hanley.

In Oranmore/Athenry, the selection convention to fill the council seat vacated by Albert Dolan will take place this evening at 8 p.m. in the Raheen Woods Hotel in Athenry.

Three candidates have been nominated. They are Sean Broderick, Shelly Herterich Quinn and Rachel Hoade Scully.

In The Tuam Electoral Area, Siobhan McHugh was selected on Thursday Night to take the seat vacated by Pete Roche

Siobhan narrowly beat Pete’s niece Olivia Rooney at a Fine Gael convention at the Ard Rí Hotel in Tuam.

Galway Bay FM News understands that all parties are keen to get the seats finalised as the Seanad elections are due shortly, where city and county councillors hold votes