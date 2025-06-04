  • Services

Services

Co Galway had highest number of Storm Éowyn compensation claims

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Co Galway had highest number of Storm Éowyn compensation claims
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

County Galway had the highest number of Storm Éowyn compensation claims.

That’s according to new figures provided by the Department of Social Protection to TG4.

The Humanitarian Assistance Scheme was opened after extensive damage caused by the storm in January.

30,592 applications came from people across County Galway – that’s almost a third of total claims.

Over 93,000 applications were registered nationally, totalling almost €12.8 million.

County Mayo had the second highest number of applications with 17,303, while County Roscommon had the third highest with 8,702 applications.

Currently there are 22,149 applicants, whose claims have been decided and have not been awarded a payment in respect of Storm Éowyn.

More like this:
no_space
Dáil hears state failure to buy Corrib Great Southern site "disaster decision"

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Dáil has heard that the Government's failure to p...

no_space
Sonia 'Sunny' Jacobs remembered as friendly, intelligent woman as tributes continue

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSonia 'Sunny' Jacobs is being remembered as a friendl...

no_space
Galway city chosen for ‘Home of Halloween’ pilot festival

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway city is one of five pilot projects nationwide ...

no_space
Pálás cinema to host Galway Film Fleadh 2025

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Pálás cinema will host part of this year's Galway...

no_space
Over 7,000 Galway students begin State Exams this morning

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMJust shy of eight thousand students across Galway wil...

no_space
Former Gort convent could be turned into a remote hub

The Government has been asked to speed up the process that would see the former Gort Convent tran...

no_space
Galway’s retired phone and postal workers gather for night of nostalgia

Memories of a time when the letter and the landline were top of the communications tree were reki...

no_space
Woodford students branch out for Work Programme

Students from Mercy College, Woodford, gathered in Coillte’s Lough Key Forest Park, Co. Roscommon...

no_space
Controversial new home for City Council plummets €8m in value

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe controversial new home for Galway City Council ha...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up