Co Galway had highest number of Storm Éowyn compensation claims

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

County Galway had the highest number of Storm Éowyn compensation claims.

That’s according to new figures provided by the Department of Social Protection to TG4.

The Humanitarian Assistance Scheme was opened after extensive damage caused by the storm in January.

30,592 applications came from people across County Galway – that’s almost a third of total claims.

Over 93,000 applications were registered nationally, totalling almost €12.8 million.

County Mayo had the second highest number of applications with 17,303, while County Roscommon had the third highest with 8,702 applications.

Currently there are 22,149 applicants, whose claims have been decided and have not been awarded a payment in respect of Storm Éowyn.