Co-founder of Galway Bay Brewery earned €1.7m from sale of shares

Galway Bay fm newsroom – One in six GP’s across Galway are unwilling to take on new patients.

That’s according to a new report which reveals that the majority of GP’s nationwide are not willing to accept new patients.

In Galway, 60 percent said they were willing to take on new patients, while just 16 percent expressly stated they were not willing to do so.

A further 4 percent of GP’s across the county said they were unsure if they had space for new patients.

According to the Irish Independent, 100 percent of GPs in Leitrim were willing to see new patients – while 100 percent of GPs in Co. Laois said they had no space.

The survey found rural areas in the south west and Dublin commuter belt counties to be worst affected.

The problem was particularly evident in Co Laois, where no surgeries were found to have space for new patients.

80 percent of those in Carlow and Longford were also found to be at full capacity.

In Kilkenny, 75 percent said they were full, with the rest stating an assessment of new patients was needed before a decision was made.

Other counties that ranked high on the list included Tipperary at 54 percent max capacity, Kerry at 53 percent and Limerick at 52 percent.