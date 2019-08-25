Breaking News
Co-founder of Galway Bay Brewery earned €1.7m from sale of shares
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The co-founder of craft brewer and pub group Galway Bay Brewery earned almost €2m last year when he sold shares in the company.
That’s according to The Sunday Times, which says Niall Walsh was paid €1.7m when he sold his shares to focus on other ventures.
Mr Walsh set up the business with Jason O Connell in 2009 – it now owns 12 pubs nationwide and exports beers across Europe.
It’s brewery – originally established at The Oslo in Salthill – is now located in Oranmore.
Breaking News
One in six Galway GPs unwilling to take on new patients
Galway Bay fm newsroom – One in six GP’s across Galway are unwilling to take on new patients.
That’s according to a new report which reveals that the majority of GP’s nationwide are not willing to accept new patients.
In Galway, 60 percent said they were willing to take on new patients, while just 16 percent expressly stated they were not willing to do so.
A further 4 percent of GP’s across the county said they were unsure if they had space for new patients.
According to the Irish Independent, 100 percent of GPs in Leitrim were willing to see new patients – while 100 percent of GPs in Co. Laois said they had no space.
The survey found rural areas in the south west and Dublin commuter belt counties to be worst affected.
The problem was particularly evident in Co Laois, where no surgeries were found to have space for new patients.
80 percent of those in Carlow and Longford were also found to be at full capacity.
In Kilkenny, 75 percent said they were full, with the rest stating an assessment of new patients was needed before a decision was made.
Other counties that ranked high on the list included Tipperary at 54 percent max capacity, Kerry at 53 percent and Limerick at 52 percent.
Breaking News
Call for South Galway residents to be vigilant following spate of burglaries
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Residents in the South Galway area are being asked to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity in their area following a spate of recent burglary attempts.
Councillor Gerry Finnerty says in the past week there have been numerous break-in attempts across the region.
He says areas including Shanaglish, Peterswell, Ardrahan, and Gort – as well as areas in North Clare – have experienced an unprecedented number of incidents in such a short time frame.
He says a suspicious vehicle with several occupants has been spotted on several occasions in some of these areas.
Fianna Fail Councillor Finnerty is calling on all residents to be vigilant – and report any suspicious behavior to Gardaí immediately.
Breaking News
Galway Minister warns collapsing National Broadband Plan process would lead to major delays
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway Junior Minister is criticising a proposal recommending the procurement process for the National Broadband Plan be reopened.
The proposal passed during a vote at the Oireachtas Communications Committee earlier this week.
Galway East Independent Junior Minister Seán Canney says the approach is ‘ill-advised and ill-timed’.
He says collapsing the process would delay its implementation for another three to four years – and costs would rise.