Clubhouse gets drinks licence for Galway’s games

Salthill/Knocknacarra GAA Club has obtained permission to serve alcohol at its clubhouse beside Pearse Stadium before, during and after five of Galway’s inter-county league matches this Spring.

Galway publican Simon Heaslip of Fat Kev’s Bar Limited or Massimo on William Street West was granted an occasional licence to operate a temporary bar from Árus Bóthar na Trá, Dr Mannix Road in Salthill.

At Derrynea District Court on Tuesday, Judge Patricia Cronin granted the licence authorising the sale of intoxicating liquor at the Árus on five dates coinciding with Galway senior hurling and football matches at the Salthill venue.

Sergeant Damien Prendergast confirmed there was no Garda objection. The court heard that profits from alcohol sales will be split between the Salthill club and Galway GAA’s county board.

The licence was granted in time to allow the bar to open this Saturday for the Division One National Football League match between Galway and Armagh.

The Árus can serve alcohol from 3pm to 10pm on January 25, according to the occasional licence.

The bar will operate again the following day, Sunday January 26 from 1.30pm to 8pm for the Galway versus Tipperary National Hurling League opener.

It will be operating twice in February; from 5pm to 10pm on February 8 for the hurling clash between Galway and Clare, and on February 23, from 1.30pm to 8pm for the football fixture involving the Tribesmen and Donegal.

Judge Cronin also granted an occasional licence for March 23, from 1.30pm to 8pm, to coincide with the Galway and Kerry football tie.

An event plan submitted to the court said a temporary bar will be installed in the sports hall of the Árus, and it will serve stout and lager to the public on match days.

Mr Heaslip told the court that he had 15 or 16 years of experience serving alcohol at the Sportsground during Connacht Rugby matches.

The publican also confirmed that his company provided bar facilities for Galway International Arts Festival, Galway Oyster Festival, Galway Comedy Festival, and the Galway Christmas Market beer tent.

Mr Heaslip said drinks would be served by experienced staff in plastic glasses and no alcohol would be permitted into Pearse Stadium.

According to the event plan, there will be no seating in the temporary bar but standing pods will be installed to allow customers rest their drinks.

The ‘safe holding capacity’ of the area was estimated at 710 people.

Mr Heaslip confirmed that experienced security staff would be located at the two doors to the venue. They would be checking patrons for ID, their level of intoxication and ensuring no alcohol was brought out of the Árus to the stadium.

Mr Heaslip confirmed there was CCTV cameras in the hall part of the Árus and he had no problem providing footage to Gardaí if asked.

Pictured: Sergeant Damien Prendergast….no Garda objection.