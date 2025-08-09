Club celebrates 30th anniversary with fundraiser for Parkinson’s support

The stage is set for Sunday as East Galway United Soccer Club marks 30 years since its formation, with a special fundraiser dedicated to the man who played a fundamental part in their formation.

Because Club President founder and former player Pat Guinan is living with Parkinson’s – and raising funds for Parkinson’s Ireland is East Galway’s way of showing their appreciation for the man who started it all and saw it grow to fielding over 20 teams, male and female, for about 500 members.

The club’s Field Day will see loads of activities for everyone throughout the day – but if you cannot make it to Kiltormer, you can make your contribution on the GoFundMe page or to any Club Officers and Directors.

For those that do, the action kicks off at 11am with the younger members having a feast of football action, for all age groups – there will be a variety of other activities, for all ages, ongoing throughout the day.

The Crossbar Challengekicks off at 1.30pm with a top prize for four tickets for a day’s thrills at one of Ireland’s premier treetop Ziplining in Lough Key Forest Park.

There will be another outing for the 1995 Cup winning team’s 1995 Final team, under player/manager Mike Lynch – still plying his trade with the Over 35s, who are in to the semi-final – again facing Moore AFC, who are entering into the spirit of the occasion.

Children and grandchildren are giddy with excitement at seeing their fathers/grandfathers as they have never seen them before – although there may be a lot of rolling substitutions throughout the match, however long it lasts.

At 3pm Kathleen Guinan, wife of our President Pat Guinan, will unveil the Celebration Plaque on the Dressing Rooms, to be followed by the winner of Glor Tire, local star Emma Donoghue, entertaining all, after making a dash back from her gig in Belfast.

Then the senior team will play an exhibition game against their friends from Ballinasloe Town as they both prepare for the opening games of the new season.

Later that night, there will be a presentation of one of the original jerseys to each of the first sponsors of the club’s playing gear, Mother’s and the Hill, in their respective establishments.

Pictured: Ready to go…East Galway United.