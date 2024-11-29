Closures on Salmon Weir Bridge next week to facilitate inspection works

There’ll be closures on the Salmon Weir Bridge in the city next week to facilitate inspection works.

Experts will be examining all aspects of the structure, including the arches from underneath using special pontoons that will be crane-lifted into the Corrib.

As a result, there’ll be lane closures in place next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9am to 5pm.

They’ll be repeated the following week on Monday December 9th, Tuesday December 10th and Wednesday December 11th.

Traffic lights will be in place and motorists are advised to expect delays.