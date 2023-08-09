Closures on N17 Tuam bypass due to surveying works
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Motorists are being advised that there will be closures on the N17 Tuam Bypass from this evening to early tomorrow
It’s due to surveying works being carried out from 7.30 this evening until 5 tomorrow morning.
There will be a full road closure along the N17 Northbound and Southbound from R332 Ballygaddy Road Junction to M17 Kilmore Roundabout.
A full diversion route will be in place for the duration of the works.
More like this:
Call for immediate return of two-lane junction at Roscam
Galway Bay fm newsroom – There is a call for the immediate return of a two-lane junction a...
Safety works to begin at dangerous pedestrian crossing
Works are set to begin next week on creating a raised pedestrian crossing ramp on the Clybaun Roa...
Funding grant for new medieval exhibition at Galway City Museum
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Museum has received a funding grant for a new strand ...
Locals rail against protest at Portumna library over LGBT+ books
Galway Bay FM Newsroom -Locals in Portumna have railed against a protest at the town library ear...
ATU among researchers turning CSI to curb the illegal trade of rare animals
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Scientists from Atlantic Technological University are among a gro...
Government considering deferral of motorway charges including on the M4 Galway/Dublin
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Junior Transport Minister says the government will consider d...
Galway to Dublin Greenway comes a step closer with new Athlone section
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway to Dublin Greenway has come a step closer with a new A...
Traffic management on the R344 at Inagh Valley due to rain damage
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Traffic management has been put in place on the R344 at Inagh Val...
NTA promises better bus services for South Connemara in coming months
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The National Transport Authority has promised to improve bus serv...