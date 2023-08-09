  • Services

Closures on N17 Tuam bypass due to surveying works

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Motorists are being advised that there will be closures on the N17 Tuam Bypass from this evening to early tomorrow

It’s due to surveying works being carried out from 7.30 this evening until 5 tomorrow morning.

There will be a full road closure along the N17 Northbound and Southbound from R332 Ballygaddy Road Junction to M17 Kilmore Roundabout.

A full diversion route will be in place for the duration of the works.

