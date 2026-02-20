  • Services

Clontuskert group creating drama with The Stations

Published:

From this week's Galway City Tribune

Clontuskert’s newly formed drama group will stage its inaugural production, The Stations, this weekend.

Such was the demand for tickets for the three-night run that the production sold out within a few days and an extra show had to be added, which will take place this Saturday at 2pm.

Carole King’s play, directed by Portumna resident Declan Kelly, deals with the antics in a rural home in the lead-up to a Station Mass.

The story centres on Veronica O’Brien (Brid Lawless) a house-proud woman who likes everything to be just right. Her long-suffering husband Stanley (Thomas Dolan) does his best to stay on her good side – but he rarely meets Veronica’s exacting standards.

Her well-meaning but hapless friend Martha (Jacqueline Nevin) is, according to Veronica, destined for spinsterhood – until romance blossoms with a neighbour, Jack Devers (John Paul Butler).

Jack’s mother Freda (Carmel Frehill) dotes on her son, but has her own issues as she contends with the unwanted romantic attention of her long-time neighbour, Stanley’s Uncle Ned (Thomas Brennan).

No Stations would be complete without the parish priest. Here, the formidable Fr O’Malley (Bryn Coldrick), ensures order is maintained — with assistance from the enthusiastic Sr Bernadine (Emma Doubleday), a fitness-loving nun, determined to get everyone involved in her keep-fit regime.

Veronica’s constant boasting about her children is put to the test when daughter Ciara (Olivia Lyons) arrives home from London without her aristocratic husband, Lord Tristan Lloyd (Enda Shiel). Things go from bad to worse when Veronica’s son Jonathan (Mark Houlihan) also returns and reveals his true self in front of the parish priest and assembled neighbours, much to the horror of his righteous mother.

The Stations will be staged in Aughrim Hall from this Thursday night until Saturday and it promises plenty of entertainment. Tickets for the Saturday afternoon show are available on Eventbrite.ie (key in Clontuskert drama group) and cost €11.70, including booking fee.

Pictured: The cast and director of The Stations. Back, from left; Declan Kelly, John Paul Butler, Emma Doubleday, Tom Dolan, Bryn Coldrick, Enda Shiel and Thomas Brennan. Front, from left: Bríd Lawless, Jackie Nevin, Olivia Lyons, Carmel Frehill and Mark Houlihan.

 

