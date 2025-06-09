  • Services

Clonfert College decision not to retain the 'Garbally' name branded a missed opportunity

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Spirit of Garbally group says the decision of Clonfert College Board of Management not to retain the ‘Garbally’ name is a missed opportunity.

Ardscoil Mhuire, and St Joseph’s Garbally College are to be joined this September under the name Clonfert College which was agreed over a year ago.

A last-ditch campaign last month with high-profile names attached called for the school to be named ‘Clonfert College at Garbally Park’ and for the sports teams to continue playing under the name ‘Garbally’.

The Spirit of Garbally group included former Irish rugby captain Ciaran Fitzgerald, former GAA players Conor Hayes, Michael Duignan and Sean Silke and Connacht Rugby’s Colm Reilly.

In a statement following meetings with Bishop of Galway and Clonfert Michael Duignan and a sub committee of the board of management the campaign group questioned the extent of the consultation process.

It said the process was too short and nowhere near detailed enough for two institutions with over two hundred years of history between them.

