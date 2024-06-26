  • Services

Clonberne native appointed Bank of Ireland Area Director for the West, Midlands and North East

Published:

Clonberne native Marie Meehan has been appointed Bank of Ireland’s Area Director for the West, Midlands and North East.

The area includes 500 staff and 61 branches across 14 counties.


Marie has more than 20 years’ experience working in financial services.

She also has extensive leadership experience across branch banking, fund administration and asset management.

