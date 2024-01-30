Cllr seeking explanation for Galway City Council’s slow Crown Square move
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 2 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
“Why is it taking so long for the City Council to start moving to their new Crown Square offices in Mervue?” – the question posed by Cllr Declan McDonnell at a local authority meeting.
According to Cllr McDonnell, more than 18 months ago, the date for the move to Crown Square had been pencilled in for January 2024, but now it looked as if this would be a year later.
“I think this is crazy. Why is this move taking so long to materialise – it’s now falling a full year behind schedule,” said Cllr McDonnell.
He added that the previous Chief Executive, Brendan McGrath, had indicated that the move to the new offices would be happening this January.
Director of Services, Brian Barrett, said he had taken charge of the project last summer and he expected the first transfer of staff to Crown Square to happen in Quarter 4 of 2024. A contractor to carry out this work would be appointed in March/April with work set to start on the offices by May, he said.
“Over the coming months, I will be providing the Council with regular updates on the progress being made,” said Mr Barrett.
Interim Chief Executive of the City Council, Patricia Philbin, also told the meeting in City Hall that councillors would be given regular updates on the move to Crown Square.
In mid-2022, the City Council approved a loan of €45.5 million to purchase the Crown Hall building ‘shell’ – the ‘fit out’ costs have been estimated by some sources to be in the region of €11 million.
More like this:
Woman who died after being hit by bus in London was from Cortoon
It’s been confirmed that the Galway woman who died after being hit by a bus in central London yes...
Forum Connemara to offer free environmental management courses in February
FORUM Connemara is offering free environmental management courses next month. The Dúlra project w...
Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over approval of housing estate in Athenry
The approval of a new housing estate in Athenry town has been appealed to An Bord Pleanala by loc...
Galway in top three counties for most complaints about taxi drivers
Galway is in the top three counties when it comes to complaints about taxi drivers Drivers refusi...
5 per cent increase in employment in Galway Gaeltacht last year
Employment grew by 5 per cent in the Galway Gaeltacht last year, with 168 new jobs created. That&...
Galway in top three counties for most complaints for taxi drivers
Galway is in the top three counties when it comes to complaints about taxi drivers Drivers refusi...
Cabinet to discuss increased funding for areas impacted by storm damage
Cabinet is set to discuss increased funding for the humanitarian scheme set aside for areas, incl...
Boil Water notice issued for 2,000 people in Kinvara from tomorrow morning
A boil water notice will come into effect for over 2,000 residents of Kinvara from 9AM tomorrow m...
Streets of Galway don new bunting in preparation for city’s newest festival
The streets of the city are donning new bunting, after today’s launch event for Galway̵...