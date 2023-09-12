Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Tuam area Independent Councillor Karey McHugh’s brother says she’ll be schooling him as he gets ready to cover her maternity leave from Galway county council

It’s proposed that Steven McHugh will be formally ratified to replace Karey at the next full meeting of Galway County Council

Karey announced earlier in the year that she won’t be contesting June’s local elections but her current service runs until then

At this week’s meeting of Tuam Municipal District Cathaoirleach Donagh Killilea welcomed and introduced Steven, who was invited to attend and observe the proceedings

After the meeting our reporter Kevin O’Dwyer spoke to Steven McHugh who first of all congratulated his sister on the arrival of her son

https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/7fydv6/steven_mchugh80k7h.mp3

The post Cllr Karey McHugh’s brother says she’ll be schooling him as he gets ready to cover her maternity leave appeared first on Galway Bay FM.