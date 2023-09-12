Cllr Karey McHugh’s brother says she’ll be schooling him as he gets ready to cover her maternity leave
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Tuam area Independent Councillor Karey McHugh’s brother says she’ll be schooling him as he gets ready to cover her maternity leave from Galway county council
It’s proposed that Steven McHugh will be formally ratified to replace Karey at the next full meeting of Galway County Council
Karey announced earlier in the year that she won’t be contesting June’s local elections but her current service runs until then
At this week’s meeting of Tuam Municipal District Cathaoirleach Donagh Killilea welcomed and introduced Steven, who was invited to attend and observe the proceedings
After the meeting our reporter Kevin O’Dwyer spoke to Steven McHugh who first of all congratulated his sister on the arrival of her son
The post Cllr Karey McHugh’s brother says she’ll be schooling him as he gets ready to cover her maternity leave appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Mayor fears those involved or innocent bystander could be injured or killed in city feuds
Galway Bay fm newsroom- The Garda Chief has met the Mayor of Galway Eddie Hoare to discuss the Ga...
Swim2Remember two little Galway girls
On Sunday 1st October 2023, friends and supporters of two extraordinary charities will gather at ...
Ardrahan’s Pat Murphy one of two candidates to contest IFA Deputy President election
Ardrahan’s Pat Murphy is one of two candidates who will contest the IFA Deputy President el...
Galway Garda Chief assures public calm will be restored to the city
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway Garda Chief Superintendant has given a full and clear a...
EirGrid to host Informative Energy Citizens Roadshow in Galway
Galway Bay fm newsroom – EirGrid, the operator and developer of Ireland’s electricity...
University of Galway academics win European funding to research evolution and breast cancer
Galway Bay fm newsroom –Two University of Galway academic researchers have secured prestigi...
Call for Crimean War cannons to be given ‘pride of place’ in Galway
Galway’s two Crimean War cannons should return to a prominent position in the city where they can...
Retailers in Galway get ready for deposit scheme on bottles and cans
Some Galway retailers have started to source and install reverse vending machines ahead of the ro...
Mental health waiting lists for Galway kids continue to soar
A dearth of key staff has seen waiting lists soar for troubled children and teenagers seeking hel...