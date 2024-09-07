Cllr John Connolly and Gráinne Seoige selected as Fianna Fáil Galway West election candidates
Published:
-
-
Author: Sport GBFM
~ 1 minutes read
Fianna Fáil has confirmed that Cllr John Connolly and Gráinne Seoige have been selected to contest the next General Election in the Galway West constituency.
Cllr Connolly and Ms Seoige were selected at a convention for the constituency in Oughterard last night.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Cllr Connolly, from Athenry, has been a public representative since 2019 and was re-elected to Galway City Council in the Local Elections last June.
Ms Seoige, from the Gaeltacht village of An Spidéal, is well known to Galway people from her work with TG4, TV3, RTE, Sky News and Virgin Media.
The announcement has been welcomed by An Tánaiste and Uachtarán Fianna Fáil, Micheál Martin who said that both excellent candidates selected to run in Galway West.
He added that he has no doubt that Cllr Connolly and Ms Seoige will work together to create a positive campaign.
The post Cllr John Connolly and Gráinne Seoige selected as Fianna Fáil Galway West election candidates appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Thousands expected to attend tomorrow’s Monivea Show
Crowds in the region of 4-5,000 are expected to be in Monivea for the Agricultural Show that will...
Lucky Galway Prize Bonds holder scoops €50,000
A lucky Galway Prize Bonds holder has scooped €50,000 The lucky bond AAG111019 was purchased in 2...
Clifden RNLI involved in medical evacuation from Inisbofin
Emergency services were involved in an evacuation that took place on Inisbofin yesterday. The Cli...
Fifteen of Galway’s finest producers make the shortlist for Irish Food Awards
Fifteen of Galway’s finest producers have made the cut for this year’s Blas na hÉireann, the Iris...
Music for Galway to kick off season with RTÉ Orchestra
This year’s Music for Galway concert season will kick off on Friday, September 27, in Leisureland...
Pioneering programme open for applications from female entrepreneurs in Galway
Two Galway businesswomen are inviting their contemporaries to follow in their footsteps – and com...
Councillors to request major funding from NTA for city footpath works
Councillors are set to inform the NTA of the €100m needed to upgrade and construct footpaths acro...
200 supercars to arrive in Salthill tomorrow for the Cannonball run
200 supercars are to arrive in Salthill tomorrow for the Cannonball run It’s the largest or...
University of Galway hosts Sir Peter Freyer Surgical Symposium
The University of Galway is hosting the largest Surgical Conference in Ireland this weekend ̵...