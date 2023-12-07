Clio back with bold new look

There is new Renault Clio in showrooms with a bold new look and better technology and is available to order now with a starting price of €24,845.

Since its introduction in 1991 the Clio has sold almost 60,000 units in Ireland. New to the range is an E-Tech full hybrid motor that brings Clio up-to-the-minute in a new electrified world. The petrol/electric hybrid produces 145hp and offers a range of up to 880km, while also emitting as little as 96g/km CO2 and returning as much as 4.2l/100km.

Renault chiefs claim the drivers can use the electric motor up to 80 percent of the time in cities – cutting fuel consumption by up to 40 percent compared to a conventional petrol engine – with the benefits of near silent running.

For those customers who prefer a more analogue driving experience, the TCe 90 petrol engine with 6-speed manual gearbox produces emissions of 118g/km while delivering fuel consumption of 5.2l/100km.

Inside, Renault use more sustainable materials, there is no leather: instead, the surfaces are covered in TEP, a grained coated fabric made of bio-sourced and recycled polyethylene fibres. Additionally, the seats, door panels, and dashboard of the techno trim are clad in a specially developed sustainable fabric that comprises up to 60 per cent TENCEL Modal branded fibres.

Customers of the New Clio have a choice of three generously-equipped trim levels – Evolution, Techno and the top-of-the-range esprit Alpine.

The Evolution trim starts the new, streamlined Clio range, priced from €24,845. Its additional standard equipment includes a 7-inch digital driver display, 7-inch Easy Link touchscreen, 16-inch alloy wheels, and rear parking sensors.

The mid-range Techno trim adds features that include a reversing camera, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors, shark fin antenna, wireless phone charger, and MULTI-SENSE with ambient lighting. It costs from €26,545.

At the top of the range is the Esprit Alpine is one of the most well-equipped versions of the Clio ever and is priced from €28,345.

Pictured: Renault Clio E-Tech Esprite Alpine