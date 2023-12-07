Clio back with bold new look

Published:
-
-
Author: Gerry Murphy
~ 2 minutes read
There is new Renault Clio in showrooms with a bold new look and better technology and is available to order now with a starting price of €24,845.
Since its introduction in 1991 the Clio has sold almost 60,000 units in Ireland. New to the range is an E-Tech full hybrid motor that brings Clio up-to-the-minute in a new electrified world. The petrol/electric hybrid produces 145hp and offers a range of up to 880km, while also emitting as little as 96g/km CO2 and returning as much as 4.2l/100km.
Renault chiefs claim the drivers can use the electric motor up to 80 percent of the time in cities – cutting fuel consumption by up to 40 percent compared to a conventional petrol engine – with the benefits of near silent running.
For those customers who prefer a more analogue driving experience, the TCe 90 petrol engine with 6-speed manual gearbox produces emissions of 118g/km while delivering fuel consumption of 5.2l/100km.
Inside, Renault use more sustainable materials, there is no leather: instead, the surfaces are covered in TEP, a grained coated fabric made of bio-sourced and recycled polyethylene fibres. Additionally, the seats, door panels, and dashboard of the techno trim are clad in a specially developed sustainable fabric that comprises up to 60 per cent TENCEL Modal branded fibres.
Customers of the New Clio have a choice of three generously-equipped trim levels – Evolution, Techno and the top-of-the-range esprit Alpine.
The Evolution trim starts the new, streamlined Clio range, priced from €24,845. Its additional standard equipment includes a 7-inch digital driver display, 7-inch Easy Link touchscreen, 16-inch alloy wheels, and rear parking sensors.
The mid-range Techno trim adds features that include a reversing camera, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors, shark fin antenna, wireless phone charger, and MULTI-SENSE with ambient lighting. It costs from €26,545.
At the top of the range is the Esprit Alpine is one of the most well-equipped versions of the Clio ever and is priced from €28,345.
Pictured: Renault Clio E-Tech Esprite Alpine
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
School safety traffic warden approved for Claregalway
A school safety traffic warden position has been approved for Claregalway village. Councillor Jim...
County council launches new fund to support community-led climate change projects
Galway County Council has launched a new Community Climate Action Fund. It’ll support commu...
Northern Irish designer takes top sartorial gong
Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara One of the last awards nights of the year to...
Galway In Days Gone By
1923 Danger to cyclists At the meeting of the Galway Urban Council on Thursday, Mr. M. J. C...
Two-bed apartment in student village
Sherry FitzGerald are handling the sale of a second floor two-bed apartment in the Cúirt na Rásaí...
Caution urged on farm income forecasts
A GALWAY dairy farmer and IFA representative has sounded a note of caution on projected income fi...
Confidence always shaken when Government is stirred
World of Politics with Harry McGee No confidence motions are part and parcel of parliamentary ...
Brave Shamrocks bow out to more experienced rivals
Clanmaurice 1-12 Shamrocks 2-5 SHAMROCKS were denied the opportunity to play in Croke Park ...
Galway company’s big win at HealthTech Innovation Awards
A thriving Galway health company took the top prize at the National HealthTech Innovation Awards ...