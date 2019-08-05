Climate action group plans more events after ‘die-in’

Extinction Rebellion activists in Galway are planning further action next month, following a ‘Die-in’ protest at the weekend over the Government’s failure to respond fully to climate crisis.

At the event, to the rear of the Spanish Arch, members of the group mocked being dead in an effort to symbolise the ongoing destruction of the natural world for profit. With faces painted like skeletons, they then marched through the city centre behind a coffin. The short demonstration ended at Eyre Square.

Extinction Rebellion Galway is calling on local authorities and the Irish Government to take radical action to combat climate change and to acknowledge that humanity is facing an emergency unlike anything before.

“We demand that the Irish government act to immediately halt biodiversity loss and reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2030, while reversing all policies not in line with that position. Extinction Rebellion also demands that the transition towards a sustainable economy is fair and just, where the vulnerable do not pay the heaviest price,” a group spokesperson says.

School-strikes are planned for September 20, and a broader Earth Strike on September 27. The second global non-violent rebellion for Earth’s future commences on October 7.

The Galway group will have its next meeting on Monday, August 12, at 6pm, in An Mhetheal Rothar, the local community bike shed near NUIG.