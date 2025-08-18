Clifden’sbig home giveaway

Published:
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
The final tickets are being sold as the countdown begins in earnest to Connemara Chamber’s hugely exciting winahomeinclifden.com draw for a magnificent duplex apartment.
The draw will take place next Thursday, August 21, at the Station House Theatre in Clifden, when the MC will be Galway Bay FM’s Ronan Lardner along with numerous special guests. Doors open at 8pm and all are welcome.
On the night one lucky winner will receive keys to the stunning 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom luxurious property on Ireland’s iconic Wild Atlantic Way boasting breathtaking views of Clifden harbour and the surrounding countryside from your own private balcony.
Tickets are on sale online at winahomeinclifden.com until 7pm on the night.
You can also purchase a ticket at their draw office in the heart of Clifden next to E J Kings bar and restaurant, at the Connemara Pony Show from August 19.
“The reaction to this hugely exciting draw has been incredible and we would like to thank everybody for their support to date,” said John Sweeney, Chairperson of the Connemara Chamber.
“Tickets have been sold in all four provinces, in the UK, across Europe and Asia as well as in Australia and the USA – and for just €100 you could win an incredible home in one of Ireland’s most beautiful locations worth €360,000,” he added.
Numerous celebrities from the world of sport, business and entertainment have also got behind the draw and showed their support including broadcaster Ryan Tubridy, World Champion and Olympic silver medalist Sonia O’Sullivan, presenter Mary Kennedy and five-time Kerry All Star footballer Tomas Ó Sé,
For more, see winahomeinclifden.com or email info@winahomeinclifden.com.
Pictured: Support…Ryan Tubridy.
