Clifden’s Gaeltacht Service Town Language Plan officially launched
The Language Plan for the Gaeltacht Service Town of An Clochán or Clifden has been officially launched
The plan will be implemented by Forum Connemara
Up to €96,000 will be provided annually for 7 years to Forum Connemara to hire a Language Planning Officer and implement the plan.
The preparation of the plan, which began in October 2021, contains 36 measures to promote the Irish language in the area.
This includes the provision of public services and recreational, social and commercial facilities as Gaeilge
This has a significant and positive impact on the status of Irish as a community and family language in Gaeltacht areas.
An Clochán is the ninth Gaeltacht Service Town for which a language plan has been approved.
