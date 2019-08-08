Clifden takes delivery of new €2.4 million lifeboat

Clifden’s RNLI members rolled out the red carpet last week as the local crew celebrated becoming the first station on the west coast to take delivery of the most modern lifeboat on the market – valued at €2.4 million.

There was also a big ‘dry land’ welcome for the new Shannon-class lifeboat, the first all-weather lifeboat to use waterjets instead of traditional propellers.

The new 25 knot vessel will significantly cut response times for the crew and help them reach casualties faster.

It was developed to operate in the worst of sea conditions and is self-righting, automatically turning the right side up in the event of capsizing.

And this is also the first time that an Irish river has been used as a name for a lifeboat in the 195-year history of the RNLI.

The Shannon-class lifeboat replaces the Clifden station’s 15 knot Mersey vessel which will be retired.

The Clifden crew alone helped 26 people to safety while the Galway Lifeboat Station aided nine individuals. The Aran Islands crew assisted eight people to safety.

See full story in this week’s Connacht Tribune.