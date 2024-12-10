Clifden RNLI volunteer crew marks 100 lifeboat launches so far this year

The volunteer crew of Clifden RNLI has reached a milestone by the start of December – with members having launched their lifeboats 100 times so far this year, racking up hundreds of hours at sea between search and rescue operations and training exercises.

The entire crew have gone through a rigorous training and re-certification programme and are the first station in Ireland to have achieved full compliance with the RNLI’s new training platform, Operational Competency Framework (OCF).

Clifden RNLI have provided a 24-hour maritime search and rescue service off the Connemara waters since 1987, a fully volunteer crew, all of whom live and work locally and who drop everything to respond to the call to save lives at sea.

Tony Casey is Lifeboat Operations Manager in Clifden, he took up his position in May this year and has led the team through this busy period.

Reflecting on his first few months in the role Tony said, “I have been blown away by the dedication and commitment of Clifden RNLI crew and by the support we receive from our community.

“Among our call-outs this year we rescued a family of six, (including a three month old baby and the family dog) who were cut off from the tide on Omey Island; we rescued two sailors on a broken down yacht off Roundstone, we assisted three scuba divers struggling with a rapid ascent near Friar Island and carried out multiple medical evacuations from our neighbouring island communities.

“Sadly, we were involved in two very challenging operations this summer where two lives were lost at sea. It was incredible to witness the power of the communities in Carna and Inishbofin and beyond to lift each other up through very hard days, it was a privilege for the RNLI to be of service during these tragedies.”

Tony hails from Castlebar – via Dublin – and has a background in the Irish Defence Forces, he was recruited to the position of LOM on the retirement of long-standing volunteer, John Brittain, earlier this year.

“Clifden lifeboat station and crew are in very good shape and that’s down to a huge team effort,” he said.

“We have spent months working through various training plans and assessments, recruiting new crew members and supporting others as they progress through the ranks.

“I want to welcome new crew members Jonathan Wallce, Dara Wallace and Sean Pryce and commend the entire team for their hard work in recent months. We are always looking for extra help at the station and would welcome anyone who wants to volunteer in any capacity for Clifden RNLI.” Tony added.

The full complement of 31 volunteers includes sea-going crew, members who provide support from the shore, an operational management team and water safety advisors. Each and every one of our members carry out roles which are critical to our mission of saving lives at sea.

Many of the team have been volunteering for decades and their commitment to the station is immense.

Brothers John and James Mullen from the Sky Road, over Clifden, are both Coxswains on Clifden’s Shannon class all weather lifeboat.

In December, the brothers will each be awarded their 30-year medal to recognise the three decades of life-saving service they have provided to the local community.

When not in command of the all-weather lifeboat, or in his day job as HSE Advanced Paramedic, James also acts as Lifeboat Training Co-ordinator, he is responsible for co-ordinating, planning and recording all aspects of training at station.

“Safety is everything for us, we need to be assured that every crew member is adequately trained and equipped in the safe operation of their role.” James said.

“When you join the RNLI as a volunteer you are signing up for an extensive and ongoing training commitment which is hugely rewarding.

“Depending on your role you might learn about navigation, seamanship, ropework along with emergency procedures, search and rescue and casualty care.

“It’s a self-directed learning programme which is supported and supervised by more experienced crew. We learn together and train together, come rain or shine, so that when the pager goes we are prepared for every outcome.”

“Of course none of the training or rescues would be possible without funding and we are blessed in Clifden with a wonderful fundraising branch who are busy year-round planning events and activities to raise vital funds for the RNLI,” Tony Casey added.

“Through bake sales, and hamper raffles and church gate collections our fundraisers are a constant presence in our community, we are extremely grateful for every cent raised.

“At this time of year especially I want to say a special word of thanks to our crew’s families for their unending support.

“Our volunteers often have to leave home, work and family events at a moment’s notice, there is many a dinner uneaten and family occasion missed.

“Without your support, encouragement and sacrifices – sometimes on a daily basis – we wouldn’t be able to provide our community with the help they need in an emergency.

“It is 200 hundred years since the RNLI was founded and I’m immensely proud of Clifden’s legacy within this organisation as a professional, courageous and hard-working team,” concluded Tony.

Pictured: Tony Casey…new Lifeboat Operations Manager in Clifden.