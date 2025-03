This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Clifden RNLI has come to the rescue of a broken-down fishing vessel in Connemara waters.

Yesterday afternoon, the team received reports of a vessel in trouble near Aughris Point.

They launched the volunteer lifeboat and located the stricken boat with one person on board.

They discovered its gearbox was broken, and then towed it back to Aughris Pier.