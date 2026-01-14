Clifden RNLI records 130 lifeboat launches over the past twelve months

Clifden RNLI’s lifeboat volunteers are reflecting an exceptionally busy year; between training exercises and rescues the team have launched their lifesaving vessels 130 times in 2025.

The maritime search and rescue service established in 1988 covers a wide patch of the Atlantic coast, bordering county Mayo at Killary, as far as Carna in South Connemara and encompassing the islands of Inishbofin, Inishark and Inisturk.

Throughout 2025 the crew carried out 23 search and rescue operations, including rescuing seven people who were cut off by the tide on Omey Island in August, rescuing a fisherman with engine trouble in July and recovering a submerged sailing boat in November.

Clifden RNLI also participated in a number of joint agency operations with local emergency services and carried out four medical evacuations from neighbouring island communities.

“Our focus this year was to build resilience in the crew by strengthening our skills and accreditations across all ranks and roles. The individual and collective effort which the team have demonstrated towards this goal has been inspiring,” said Lifeboat Operations Manager Tony Casey.

“During 107 exercises this year we have amassed several hundred hours at sea in conditions fairly typical to the west coast. We train twice every week, fighting the wind, rain and big seas to ensure we are prepared and equipped to save lives at sea.

“Our crew members are taking time away from family and work commitments to serve this community and I am extremely grateful to each of them,” he said.

It was also a year of change for the team, with significant comings and goings.

“We said goodbye to five crew and had the great honour of welcoming 14 new members. I’d like to thank Owen Hayes, Nessa Joyce, Sinead Pryce, Andy Bell and Conor O’Malley for their massive contribution to our lifeboat station and our community, over their many years of dedicated service,” said Tony.

“I want to welcome our new recruits who have already shown huge commitment to their training plans and are making a big impact at the station with their enthusiasm and energy – John Gavin, Conor Cadden, Jonathan Wallace, Dara Wallace. Matthew Coohill, Ronan Mullen, Sean Pryce, Ciaran Maguire, James Golden, Liam Coyne, Michael Barrett, Sean Walsh, Selmin Seid and Seamus O’Neill.

“I also must give a special mention to our wonderful fundraising branch who work extremely hard all year round to generate income for the RNLI. As a charity we rely on donations to fund our lifesaving work and the generosity of our supporters is incredible.

“Earlier this year we also had the privilege of awarding an RNLI service medal to Clifden GP, Dr John Casey Snr who has assisted the crew and supported the work of the lifeboat station for decades.

“As we look towards 2026 we will continue to save lives at sea with pride and professionalism, we thank our community for their continued support and remain on call 24/7 ready to assist anyone in danger on or near the water,” he added.

With winter swimmers out in full force at the moment Clifden RNLI’s Water Safety Officer, Miryam Harris has some important advice.

“We would urge anyone entering the water to be aware of the dangers, check sea conditions carefully and to understand their own limitations,” she said.

“The effects of cold water, combined with weather conditions and any personal health issues should be taken seriously before venturing in. Never go alone and always have a means of calling for help.

“The most important thing to remember is if you are in any doubt, stay out of the water and if you or anyone else does get into trouble in or on the water please call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard,” she added.

Pictured: Clifden RNLI crew members Chris Nee, Tom Guy and Dan Whelan.