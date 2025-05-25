  • Services

Clifden RNLI involved in medical evacuation on Inisbofin

Clifden RNLI involved in medical evacuation on Inisbofin
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Clifden RNLI were tasked with assisting a casualty on Inisbofin who required evacuation from the Island on Friday night.

Volunteer crews launched both lifeboats after the alarm was raised at 9pm and the Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat and the Shannon Class all weather lifeboat were sent to the scene.

Following a full casualty assessment, the patient was prepared for transfer to Cleggan Pier and was handed over to awaiting paramedics who brought the patient to the hospital.

