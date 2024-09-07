  • Services

Clifden RNLI involved in medical evacuation from Inisbofin

Published:

Clifden RNLI involved in medical evacuation from Inisbofin
Emergency services were involved in an evacuation that took place on Inisbofin yesterday.

The Clifden RNLI and the Sligo based Rescue 118 Helicopter called out to assist a man who had sustained injuries on the island with both the Atlantic and Shannon class lifeboats involved.


Once at the scene, southwest of the island, the casualty was found to have a serious leg injury and both lifeboat crews carried out a full casualty care assessment before the helicopter took the man to Mayo General Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

The post Clifden RNLI involved in medical evacuation from Inisbofin appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

