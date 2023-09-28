Clifden RNLI carry out their longest tow in stormy sea rescue
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom- Clifden RNLI carried out their longest every tow in an overnight sea rescue with the help of Achill Island RNLI
The volunteer crews were called out at 6am yesterday (wed) to assist a sailor who had run into difficulty in heavy seas 10 miles west of Clare Island
Covering 22 miles, the crew were able to locate the sailor unharmed following a ten-hour journey before making it safely to harbour in Cleggan.
Sea conditions at the time were very difficult and the lifeboat crews faced four meter swells, driving rain and Force 8 winds out at sea.
The post Clifden RNLI carry out their longest tow in stormy sea rescue appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
