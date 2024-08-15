Clifden RNLI carry out medical evacuation on Inishbofin
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Clifden RNLI have carried out a medical evacuation on Inishbofin.
The all weather lifeboat launched late last evening amid challenging sea conditions, with force 6 to 7 winds and large waves.
A comprehensive casualty care assessment was carried out on the patient and they were then transported back to Cleggan Pier and handed over to paramedics.
The operation was carried out under the command of Daniel Whelan, his first since passing out as Coxswain a few weeks earlier.
The post Clifden RNLI carry out medical evacuation on Inishbofin appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
